(WSYR-TV) — Roberta Drury, a Cicero native who was one of the 10 killed on Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, will be honored with a mass of Christian burial on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church.

The ceremony will be preceded by Calling Hours on Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fergerson Funeral Home.

The obituary for Roberta Drury will be available in the future on the Fergerson Funeral Home website. However, if you’re interested in giving flowers for the mass or calling hours, you can do so through the Fergerson Funeral Home store.