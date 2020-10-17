Calling hours held for Syracuse Police Detective William LaShomb

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Family, friends and fellow police officers paid their respects on Friday evening to Syracuse Police Detective William LaShomb.

Calling hours were held at Holy Family Church in Syracuse.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning at the church.

LaShomb died on Sunday, three weeks after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat.

