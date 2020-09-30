Calling hours, private funeral announced for Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald

(WSYR-TV) — The calling hours for Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald have been announced.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Beginnings Community Church in Wampsville.
The funeral will be private and attended by family only.
