Calls flood the 911 Center as weather impacts drivers across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with a 911 Center on Friday to see how their morning was compared to a morning with no snow.

The following numbers are from two days this week, Monday and Friday.

These numbers show the amount of calls that the 911 Center received from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. regarding crashes and disabled cars.

Monday, February 3Friday, February 7
2 accidents with injuries5 accidents with injuries
5 collisions in the county13 collisions in the county
0 collisions in the city13 collisions in the city
3 disabled cars in the county58 disabled cars in the county
4 disabled cars in the city16 disabled cars in the city

Disabled cars are ones that get stuck in the road for one reason or another. This makes a tough travel situation even tougher.

NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky had tried reaching the 911 Center on Friday morning but was unable to make it up the hill.

Our crews tried three different routes, but still could not make it.

Hopefully as the snow slows down, so do the calls.

