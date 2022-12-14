SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Stays quiet tonight into the start of Thursday before wintry changes take place Thursday afternoon.

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM:

All is quiet and dry through the start of Thursday.

After dropping into the teens to around 20 this evening, we should rise into the mid-20s by sunrise Thursday as an easterly breeze kicks up and cloud increase more so towards morning.

We start Thursday dry with no issues getting into work and school, but things go downhill during the afternoon and evening as mainly snow develops after 1 or 2 pm.

