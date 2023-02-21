SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A quick shot of rain and a little higher terrain snow is expected this afternoon, but a more significant storm is lurking. Details are below…

Winds slowly settle and turning colder tonight

This evening many are feeling temperatures dropping into and through the 30s with a few scattered snow showers, and a gusty wind behind the departing clipper. Those winds die down late tonight.

The sky clears some tonight too, as lows drop into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

The calm before…

Wednesday is mainly uneventful with maybe even a bit of sun to start the day. Temperatures are chillier, more seasonable, topping out in the low to mid 30s during the afternoon.

Late Wednesday afternoon and evening is when things begin to change as a developing storm out in the Midwest and its warm front approaches. This storm and warm front will likely deliver a variety of precipitation after midafternoon Wednesday heading into Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, and for more details click here.