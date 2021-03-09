Camden creates “Egg-celent” Fundraiser for Public Library

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Want to egg your house, or your neighbor’s house, and not get in trouble for it?

Now it’s possible with the “Camden Egg Your House” fundraiser to benefit the Camden Public Library. Community members and businesses can purchase groups of plastic eggs filled with candy and toys, which can be placed around their own yard, home, or used to “egg” the neighbors.

All fundraiser proceeds benefit the library, which recently had $20,000 cut from its annual budget. The library is a vital part of the Camden community, and this change in funding has resulted in a reduction of operating hours, reduced staff hours, and changes in programming.

“The Egg Your House fundraiser not only supports our local community, but it provides families

with an opportunity to have some Easter fun,” said organizer Kendrick Morrison.

“You get to watch the kids hunt for eggs and you don’t have to stuff them.”

Eggs must be ordered in advance. You will receive pick-up information when you order.

For more information and to order your eggs, visit www.eggcamden.com or facebook.com/eggcamden.