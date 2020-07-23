Camden man charged with arson after setting vehicle on fire

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Camden man has been arrested on an arson charge after an Oneida County Sheriff’s investigation into a vehicle fire.
24-year-old Taylor B. Sharron was arrested after reportedly setting a vehicle on fire in the public parking lot behind Main Street in Camden on July 23.
Police were able to locate Sharron at his home a short time after the fire and take him into custody.
Sharron is charged with one count of Arson in the 3rd degree, which is a class C felony. He’s being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
Investigations into several other vehicle fires in the Village of Camden in the early morning hours of July 22 are continuing. If anyone has information or video of suspicious individuals in the area during that time, please contact Sgt. Paul at 315-765-2236.
