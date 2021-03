CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A brush fire in Camillus on Monday afternoon is said to have been caused by an overhead power line owned by National Grid.

The fire was contained to a heavily wooded area along Route 321. Multiple fire crews, along with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air-1 helicopter, outfitted with a Bambi bucket, all helped to extinguish the flames.