(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday.

When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.

“Our main purpose and our legend is education,” says Dave. This past fall, 2500 fourth grade students from around Central New York visited the park to supplement the fourth grade New York State curriculum.



The Camillus Erie Canal Park also has the only fully restored and working aqueduct in New York State. It is the only one of its kind in the world.

The park is open to the community, but it’s a hidden gem. To enjoy the Camillus Canal Park in its entirety, stop by Towpath Day tomorrow, Aug. 13. The festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, food, raffles, crafts, and a celebration of the park’s history.

For more information, visit ErieCanalCamillus.org or find them on Facebook at Camillus Erie Canal Park.