CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The friends of the late Ava Wood from West Genesee are honoring her memory by hosting a fundraiser in Camillus called “Smile for Ava celebration.”

The fundraiser created by Nick Meluni, the son of Syracuse University Assistant Teaching Professor Dave Meluni, will be hosted at the Wildcat Pizza Pub in Camillus on Sunday, February 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The entry fee is $19 and all the funds raised will go to Ava’s memorial scholarship fund.

At the fundraiser, guests choose from pizza, ziti and salad and a selection of drinks.

The “Smile for Ava” celebration is to remember the life of Ava Wood who was shot to death at 14 years old by her father in an apparent murder-suicide.

Ava went to Durgee Junior High in Baldwinsville and was a bright student and a loved member of the community.

The 9th grader was an honor roll student, the MVP of the girl’s JV soccer team and a key member of the track and field program.

If you can, Meluni asks the community to stop by Sunday Feb. 5 to celebrate this incredible young person that the world lost too soon.