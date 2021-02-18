Camillus landfill to temporarily close

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Camillus reports that its landfill will be closed to the public temporarily, Friday, February 10 and Saturday February 20.

The landfill will reopen for its normal hours on Monday February 22.

Highway Superintendent Paul Legnetto says two workers tested positive for COVID-19, so all workers at the site have been tested, and they are awaiting results.

He expects things to return to normal Monday.

