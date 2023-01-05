CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police have arrested a man after he allegedly was involved in a domestic incident and ran away to steal a box truck, led the police on a chase and crashed into one of their vehicles.

The Camillus Police arrested the 23-year-old man of Camillus on January 4 after they received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident on Myron Road at 5:25 p.m.

While officers were speaking to the victim, who was looking for her son that fled the area on foot, 911 received a call that a 2003 white colored box truck was just stolen in the area.

Sheriff deputies were able to quickly locate the truck in the area of Rt. 5 and West Genesee Street. When officers attempted to pull the truck over, the suspect refused.

He led the officers on a chase into the Town of Geddes and Solvay areas eventually coming back into Camillus. While attempting to stop the truck, it hit one of the Onondaga County Patrol vehicles and continued to try and get away.

Camillus police were able to successfully deploy stop sticks deflating the two front tires of the suspect’s car. The vehicle continued back into the area of Myron Road, striking a parked car and ultimately ending up in a shallow creek.

The suspect was charged with the following:

Grand Larceny 3rd degree

CPCS 7th degree

Criminal Mischief 4th degree

Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree

Reckless Driving

AUO 2nd

The Camillus Police thanks the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, Geddes Police and Solay Police for their assistance during the pursuit and investigation of the incident.

The Camillus Police will continue with their investigation and more charges may follow in the future.