TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Camillus man has been arrested for a hit-and-run that happened in the Town of Onondaga on Friday, Dec. 15, which left a man dead in a ditch.

Onondaga County Sheriff Detectives arrested 55-year-old Jeffery Cleeton of Camillus on Monday, Dec. 18, for allegedly hitting the victim on Bussey Road, killing them and then leaving the scene of the accident.

According to Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, Cleeton was driving his pick-up truck around 1 p.m. when he allegedly hit the victim around the 4000 block of Bussey Road.

Cleeton has been charged with the following:

1 count of Felony Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

Cleeton will be arraigned Monday evening, Dec. 18, at CAP Court.