CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raymond Spittler, a 53-year-old man from Camillus, was arrested by New York State Police on Tuesday, August 29, on five counts of Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child and five counts of Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

Spittler was arrested after a search of his residence was conducted. The search warrant came after an investigation into transmitting child sexual exploitation material on the internet.

Anyone with information on Spittler is asked to contact NYSP at 315-366-6000.