(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office say that a Camillus man was charged on Thursday with multiple sex crimes. The investigation began when the victims’ families contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the Camillus Police Department.

Andrew Pinkett, a 20 year-old man, was charged on Thursday with the following:

Incident one

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Forcible touching

Sexual misconduct (two counts)

Endangering welfare of a child (two counts)

Pinkett is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old and video recorded the incident without the knowledge and or consent of the victim.

Incident two

Criminal sex act in the first degree

Rape in the third degree

Strangulation in the second degree

Endangering welfare of a child (two counts)

Pinkett is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child when he was 17-years-old. The victim, who did not give consent to the sexual intercourse, was also strangled.

Incident three

Rape in the first degree

Sexual misconduct (two counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Pinkett is accused of engaging in forcible sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child and subjecting the victim to sexual misconduct acts.

Pinkett is currently being held in the Justice Center after he was arraigned Thursday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court with bail set at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond on all three incidents. He is due back in court on June 16.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit at 315-435-3092.