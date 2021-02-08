Camillus man dies in snowmobile crash

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Camillus man has died after a snowmobile crash in the Town of Boonville.

On Feb. 6 around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a fatal snowmobile accident on snowmobile trail C4E. The trail is located behind the Adirondack High School in the Town of Boonville.

The investigation found that Michael Ponza, 41, of Camillus, was driving a 2012 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile on the trail when he failed to follow a turn and hit a tree.

Ponza was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as of Monday night.

