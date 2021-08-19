Camillus, Marcellus impacted by ‘Fred’

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Camillus, Thursday around 6 p.m. only local traffic was being allowed through.

For several hours, the police department was asking folks to avoid the village due to several spots of major flooding. South Street, Main Street and Newport Road in the village all had more than a foot of standing water.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with the head of the Maxwell Memorial Library in Camillus who watched as water slowly began to surround the library.

She made the call to close up shop early to keep everyone safe.

“I have never seen anything like this. I am local. I am from Canastota. I lived here my whole life and I have never seen anything like this. I have worked at the library from more than a year now through covid and i feel like this is just another thing,” said Alyssa Ali, Director Maxwell Memorial Library.

Meanwhile, over in Marcellus, Marcellus Park saw plenty of flooding as well. And there was standing water still there Thursday afternoon.

There was actually supposed to be a show there Thursday night, that has now been rescheduled.