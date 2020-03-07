Camillus Middle School holds Career Fair on Friday morning

(WSYR-TV) — It was a fun morning for Camillus Middle School students who had the chance to speak with professionals in our community at this year’s Career Fair.

For the last ten years, the Career Fair at Camillus Middle has helped students make connections with local businesses who come to talk about different options for the future.

NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin represented the station and shared all the exciting elements of the journalism field.

