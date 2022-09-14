(WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department is holding its first gun buyback event by partnering with the State Attorney General’s Office Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Camillus Fire Department, 5801 Newport Road.

The goal of the event is to provide anyone who wants to get rid of an unwanted firearm to do so voluntarily, anonymously and safely.

“We get calls constantly,” says Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale. “A relative passed away and this gun was handed down to us and nobody has a permit for it. What do we do? We get those calls a lot.”

Since the program is anonymous, a person can expect to turn in a firearm with no questions asked.

“And in the grand scheme of things, they can also be financially helped. Obviously, people are struggling now with the cost of everything, and this is an opportunity to help them out,” says Nightingale.