Camillus Police investigating hit and run, looking for dark-colored sedan

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are investigating a hit and run on West Genesee Street near Munro Drive involving a pedestrian.

One person has suffered a leg injury, according to Camillus Police.

Police are now looking for a suspect, who is said to be in a dark-colored sedan. If you live in this area, police are asking that you check security cameras to see if the vehicle may have gone into your neighborhood.

If you have any information about the hit and run, contact the Camillus Police Department at 315-487-0102.

