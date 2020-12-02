Camillus Police investigating hit and run, looking for dark-colored sedan

(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are investigating a hit and run on West Genesee Street near Munro Drive involving a pedestrian.
One person has suffered a leg injury, according to Camillus Police.
Police are now looking for a suspect, who is said to be in a dark-colored sedan. If you live in this area, police are asking that you check security cameras to see if the vehicle may have gone into your neighborhood.
If you have any information about the hit and run, contact the Camillus Police Department at 315-487-0102.
NewsChannel 9 will update this story when more information becomes available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake effect snow for parts of Central New York overnight into Wednesday
- Juarez surpasses 2019 homicide totals despite lockdowns, pandemic
- Trump’s weakening of century-old bird preservation act worries South Texas environmentalists
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in US soar to new daily record
- Work on new border wall on hold while agency reviews water district’s concerns
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App