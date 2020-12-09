Camillus Police investigating train accident involving pedestrian

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Camillus Police)

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police is investigating a train accident involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

The accident happened near Sherwood Avenue along the Finger Lakes Rail Line, according to police.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected