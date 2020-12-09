Camillus Police investigating train accident involving pedestrian

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police is investigating a train accident involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
The accident happened near Sherwood Avenue along the Finger Lakes Rail Line, according to police.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police will release more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
