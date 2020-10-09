Camillus Police officer helps deliver baby during shift

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as a routine shift for Camillus Police Officer Jaime Alvarez ended in a day on the job he will never forget.
NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano spoke with Alvarez on Friday about that moment.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Absentee Voting: Frequently Asked Questions
- GOP congressman introduces revised Obamacare replacement bill
- NC senator recovering from coronavirus prepares for SCOTUS confirmation hearing
- 3 have been reinfected with COVID-19 in Baja California, officials say; cases surpass 20,000
- Next presidential debate canceled, third debate still planned
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App