(WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a tip received from the Camillus Police Department, they were able to recover over $6,000 worth of illegal fireworks this weekend. If you see illegal firework activity, police are asking you report it to your local department.

In New York State, it is important to remember that firecrackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles are illegal. If you’re looking for some fun, ground-based fireworks like party poppers, snappers, and handheld wood sparklers are legal in New York State.

Some local towns and villages have rules that are stricter, so make sure to check any local laws before shooting off any fireworks.