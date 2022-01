(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are searching for a missing man who may be in danger.

Atief Hasan, 5’7” and 180 lbs., was last seen on January 2 around 6 p.m. He was wearing brown shoes, a black coat, and blue jeans.

Hasan suffers from a previous brain injury to the right side of his head. According to police, he frequently visits the James Street area.

If you have any details about his whereabouts, please call 911.