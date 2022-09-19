(WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department will hold their Community Social on Saturday, September 24 from 1-5 p.m.

The social will take place at their station located on 4600 West Genesee Street and will include food vendors, inflatables, face painting, and more!

There will be the opportunity to get child ID cards and free child car seat installations.

You won’t want to miss out on the chance to meet your community’s police officers and resource partners.