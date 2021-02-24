Camillus postpones its Memorial Day Parade

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Memorial Day Parade Committee has agreed to postpone its 2021 parade due to continuing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

In a post, the Camillus Police say “it was a very sad but inevitable decision, one that we held out on making as long as possible. We hope it’s back next year.”

The parade was originally scheduled to take place Monday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m.