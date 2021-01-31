Camillus Ski Hill offers winter fun for locals

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow plus cold equals winter fun for outdoor lovers. It’s also ideal for the Camillus Ski Hill, which relies solely on Mother Nature.

Tubing is a winter favorite, and it is an activity you can’t necessarily do at home. But you can here.

“Here we offer a nice tubing area where we can go. It’s controlled, it’s safe. And we give a lift up to the top of the hill, so you don’t have to walk to the top of the hill,” said Andy Arbital, President of the Camillus Ski Association. “It’s kind of unique and as I said, it’s local. That’s the key. It’s local and it’s very inexpensive.”

Tubing and skiing are open to the public at the Camillus Ski Hill. No membership is needed.

The Camillus Ski Association relies not only on Mother Nature’s cooperation, but business from loyal customers. It operates essentially like a non-profit. What comes in goes directly towards maintaining the facilities and it’s all volunteer-based.

“We’re just giving back to the community at not much cost to them and offering them some opportunities for our youth and adults,” Arbital said. “We have adults, we have kids on the tubing hill. We have everybody on the skiing hill. It’s just a nice place to go during the winter.”

The team has seen such a great turnout on the weekends this season, that they might even consider opening up the slopes on Friday nights.