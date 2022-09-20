CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office along with the Camillus Police Department have arrested a Town of Camillus woman for allegedly strangling and forcibly touching her child.

Tuesday, detectives from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Camillus Police Department charged Susan Orendorf, 44, of Knowell Road, Camillus with strangulation in the 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree, forcible touching, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Orendorf is accused of handcuffing her 11-year-old son to the frame of his bed, forcing him to sleep on the floor, and withholding food from him for a significant period of time.

The 11-year-old was further strangled and subjected to forcible touching of his genitals to discipline, abuse, and degrade him.

The repeated acts committed by Orendorf were performed in the presence of her 6-year-old daughter.



The 11-year-old child was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment due to being malnourished.



The Onondaga County Department of Children and Family Services has since taken custody of the children.



Orendorf is currently being held in the Justice Center awaiting her arraignment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit at 315-435-3092.