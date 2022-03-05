CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the war wages on, many Central New Yorkers are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine as they fight the Russian invasion. One Camillus woman is pitching in right from her own kitchen.

Like many of us, Katie Ta has watched the war in Ukraine intensify every day.

“We know that Central New York is home to many Ukrainian folks, and so I wanted to use what I have to give back to them in their time of need.”

By mixing together her passion for baking and love of service, Katie came up with the perfect recipe to help, a virtual bake sale.

“This fundraiser started and really has lived all on my social media. So, I posted about it about a week ago saying I’m going to do a virtual bake sale for Ukraine, and we’ve received a lot of donations in the last week.” Katie Ta, Organizer

Those donations have been coming not only from Central New York, but all over the country…from Los Angeles to Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina!

All of the proceeds collected will go directly to Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit organization raising funds to put together first aid backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines in Ukraine.

“I think about here I am in my kitchen all weekend warm, safe, secure and there are folks many places in the world, not just Ukraine, that are facing immense suffering and so if this is a very small way that I can give back and ease some of that, that’s what I hope to do,” explains Katie Ta.

Katie has raised nearly $2,000 in donations. She’s baked 120 blueberry muffins, 156 coconut macaroons and about 150 sugar cookies that were frosted blue and yellow.

“I want to share a message of hope and that even me and my Kitchen Aide and my one oven can make a difference and so anyone can,” says Katie.

Many of the treats will be going to the staff at the Upstate Community Hospital and Onondaga Hill Middle School, where Katie is the assistant principal.

If you’re interested in donating directly to “Sunflower of Peace,” visit their site here.