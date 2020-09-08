Camillus woman hopes big kites bring big smiles while at the park

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This summer at local parks, one woman has brought smiles to anyone who looks up.

Corey Christopher of Camillus has turned her hobby of collecting large kites into a fun way to spend the day.

Monday at Onondaga Lake Park, she debuted a 100 square foot octopus kite. People were reaching for their phones to take a shot of the large flying ocean creature.

“I have had to change a lot of plans so I have shifted my hobbies to get my kites out more and hit some of the local parks,” she said.

She says this is something she has been doing all summer as a way to spend time outside. Like most people, Christopher’s plans were all cancelled this summer due to the COVID-19 virus.

