LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This summer at local parks, one woman has brought smiles to anyone who looks up.
Corey Christopher of Camillus has turned her hobby of collecting large kites into a fun way to spend the day.
Monday at Onondaga Lake Park, she debuted a 100 square foot octopus kite. People were reaching for their phones to take a shot of the large flying ocean creature.
“I have had to change a lot of plans so I have shifted my hobbies to get my kites out more and hit some of the local parks,” she said.
She says this is something she has been doing all summer as a way to spend time outside. Like most people, Christopher’s plans were all cancelled this summer due to the COVID-19 virus.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Camillus woman hopes big kites bring big smiles while at the park
- American Red Cross hosts successful blood drive despite NYS Fair cancellation
- Missing San Diego couple found dead in Northern Baja California
- Migrant sign language interpreter becomes bridge for Juarez’s deaf community
- Emotional Tre’Davious White reflects on his football journey from Shreveport to Buffalo after signing his long-term deal
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App