(WSYR-TV) — The scarring from burns can go much deeper than what we see, especially for kids, but that doesn’t mean victims can’t have fun. For a few days later this month, young burn survivors have a chance to get away and enjoy life to its fullest.

Camp Triumph opens Aug. 17 sponsored by the Central New York Burn Foundation and the Clark Burn Center at Upstate. Camp directors Jay and Judy Tinker along with Jim Ennis of the Burn Foundation are spreading the word.

All volunteers staff the camp, including adult burn survivors, supporters, first responders and hospital personnel will be present at the camp. The official kick-off is set for Thursday, Aug. 17 at their annual Burn Breakfast prepared for you by the Syracuse Fire Department.

There will be transportation to Beaver Camp, where all the fun will begin. Activities such as canoeing, hiking, and even a rope course. The mission behind the camp is to give young burn survivors the chance to join together and have fun, free of judgment.

For more information, check out burnfoundationofcny.org.