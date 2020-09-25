Campaign to build dog park in Syracuse kicks off

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse city council members and city leaders have launched a campaign to build a dog park in Ormand Spencer Park.

The campaign kicked off Friday morning and the goal is $27,000 to build the park.

Organizers say putting the park in the middle of the city will bring people together from all different communities.

The funds will be raised through the Syracuse Parks Conservancy’s GoFund Me account. Those donating a minimum of $100 will be able to have their dog’s name listed on a “founding pups” plaque at the site.

