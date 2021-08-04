Campers begin arriving at Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The gates opened for fans at Watkins Glen International for the first time on Wednesday morning ahead of Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Gates opened at 8 a.m. with a line of campers ready to set up their sites. The first official races will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen and continue throughout the weekend leading up to Go Bowling at The Glen.

This is the first NASCAR race back at Watkins Glen International since 2019 after last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19.

18 Sports has full coverage of Go Bowling at The Glen both on-air and online with The Glen All Access. For all information regarding race weekend, including How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen, Betting Odds for Go Bowling at The Glen, and 5 places to visit during Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend.