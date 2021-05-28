Campers enjoying Memorial Day weekend despite the rain

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- This Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be rainy and little chilly, but that didn’t stop campers from spending it at Green Lakes State Park.

Mike Jordan, a camper from Cicero, said he camps every Memorial Day weekend.

“This year is probably one of the wettest, but at least it’s warm and it’s not snowing,” he said.

Jordan just retired from SUNY Upstate Hospital and is celebrating his retirement.

“Well, we’re going to have a little party because I just retired and we are going to hang out with friends. My brother-in-law is here and I’ve got some other family members coming.”

Mark Chandler from Walrath, New York, is also camping at Green Lakes State Park and is ready to spend his weekend without technology.

“You know it kind of stinks starting off the weekend, but we are looking forward to sunny weather, maybe a little chilly, but we’ll have campfires and hopefully nice trail walking.”

