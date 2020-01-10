Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Camping World hosting RV Super Show and Sale at Expo Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winter has just begun, but for many, summertime camping trips are still top of mind.  Camping World is hosting its RV Super Show and Sale in the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds to get ahead of the game. Julia LeBlanc gives us a preview of the show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected