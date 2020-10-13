Can a flu shot reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Alzheimer’s is one of the hardest diseases to watch a loved one battle.

New research examined during the July Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® may bring us closer to prevention with a surprising connection.

One of the studies followed people older than 60 with risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s.

“Obesity, and hypertension, and smoking but when they compared the two groups, the group that had the flu shot had a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Director of Upstate’s Center For Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease Dr. Sharon Brangman.

“In one particular flu shot, they found that multiple years, annual flu shots overtime, reduced an additional 13 percent,” said Chapter Executive of Alzheimer’s Association Central New York, Cathy James.

(Courtesy of The Alzheimer’s Association)

More research could help determine why and how this works but doctors like Brangman believe it may have to do with a build-up of inflammation.

We think that whenever you get sick with a viral illness your body creates these chemicals that can cause inflammation and that these chemicals then can increase your risk for a condition called delirium. Delirium is when your brain is under such stress that it can’t think straight, and we know that delirium increases your risk for getting Alzheimer’s disease. We also know that when people with Alzheimer’s disease get sick, they get delirious and their Dementia actually gets worse. So we’re thinking that this inflammatory process that happens when you have something like the flu may cause enough inflammation and injury to the brain that over time, it can increase your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Sharon Brangman

The research doesn’t mean a flu shot can guarantee your risk will be reduced, but it’s encouraging.

“Alzheimer’s disease probably starts maybe in our 40s or 50s but it doesn’t become evident until we get older,” said Brangman. “Anything that we can do to reduce the risk, I see as a benefit for my patients.”

Another study following people ages 65 to 75 found the pneumonia vaccine reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 40 percent, depending on the person’s genes.

(Courtesy of The Alzheimer’s Association)

If you or a loved one wants to learn more about Alzheimer’s research or education, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter’s website.

