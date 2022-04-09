SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA and recycling company TOMRA have partnered up for a “Yes we CAN for Veterans” bottle and can drive to benefit Honor Flight Syracuse.

The fundraiser wants residents to bring their cans and bottles, which will be worth six cents instead of the usual five, to Destiny USA this weekend, April 9-10, with the proceeds helping Honor Flight Syracuse fly Veterans from CNY to Washington D.C. to experience the war memorials at the nation’s capital.

“By the simple task collecting bottles and cans and bringing them to our ‘Yes we CAN for Veterans’ event on drop-off day, you will help support Honor Flight Syracuse and veterans throughout our region,” said Stephen Nee, Executive Vice President, TOMRA. “We’re so incredibly grateful to our employees and our customers for helping us in these efforts, which is very personal to me and an important endeavor on many levels.”

Destiny USA will be accepting donations from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the corner of Solar Street and Hiawatha Boulevard. Those who drop off their cans and bottles will receive a Destiny USA Passport of Savings that helps them save at participating locations.

“Nothing is more important than showing our deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the veterans we serve throughout Central New York,” said Kevin Bradley, president, Honor Flight Syracuse. “We are so honored and thankful to have TOMRA and Destiny USA support our efforts in raising awareness for Honor Flight Syracuse and donations for our veterans, helping continue our mission of flying them to Washington, DC to receive the honor and recognition that they so rightfully deserve.”

If you are interested in donating your bottles and cans, but can’t make it to Destiny USA, TOMRA will extend the collection event and accept bottle and can donations through April 16th at its Bottle and Can Retrieval Centers in the Syracuse area, including at:

6222 Thompson RD, Syracuse

2204 Brewerton RD, Syracuse

6194 Route 31 Unit 2, Cicero

224 Chapel Drive, Syracuse

1833 Teal Ave., Syracuse

202 W. Seneca, Manlius

Online donations to Honor Flight Syracuse can also be made at: https://honorflightsyracuse.org/