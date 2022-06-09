SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a damp and cool Thursday in Central New York, things turn around quickly for Friday.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure builds in Thursday night and yields a quiet night. Skies are partly cloudy the remainder of the night.

Lows drop into the low to mid 50s with a bit of a breeze around too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy northwesterly breeze and comfortable air.

Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year. By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.

THE WEEKEND:

What about the weekend weather? The latest as of Thursday afternoon is that our shower chances continue to look low for Saturday as low-pressure tracks to our south. There could be a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, but most should start the weekend dry.

The better chance for showers and storms looks to be Sunday as a separate area of low pressure and cold front drops out of the Great Lakes and heads toward us. Stay tuned.