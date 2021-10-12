‘Can Man’ to host annual birthday blood drive amid shortage of blood donations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year Laurence Segal, also known as the “Can Man,” wants one thing for his birthday — the chance to help save a life! 

He’s known for being the “Can Man.” Segal collects discarded cans and bottles to raise money for cancer charities and to spread awareness about early detection.

In the midst of a blood donation shortage, on Friday, Segal is hosting his annual birthday blood drive.

Segal is partnering with the Red Cross. They’re looking to fill a dire need for those with cancer and donations have been slow with the pandemic and delta variant.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Church. 

You can donate blood by scheduling an appointment here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area