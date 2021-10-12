‘Can Man’ to host annual birthday blood drive amid shortage of blood donations

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year Laurence Segal, also known as the “Can Man,” wants one thing for his birthday — the chance to help save a life!

He’s known for being the “Can Man.” Segal collects discarded cans and bottles to raise money for cancer charities and to spread awareness about early detection.

In the midst of a blood donation shortage, on Friday, Segal is hosting his annual birthday blood drive.

Segal is partnering with the Red Cross. They’re looking to fill a dire need for those with cancer and donations have been slow with the pandemic and delta variant.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Church.

You can donate blood by scheduling an appointment here.