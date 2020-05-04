Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19? SUNY ESF professor weighs in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It won’t be long before mosquitoes start pestering us again. They transmit a handful of diseases, so can they spread COVID-19?

Well, it hasn’t been studied in a lab yet, so researchers like Brian Leydet, an assistant professor in the Environmental and Forest Biology Department at SUNY ESF, are basing it off other viruses.

“We know mosquitoes transmit a variety of diseases, things like Zika, Dengue Fever, Malaria,” said Leydet. There are also some viruses they don’t transmit, such as Ebola, HIV, and other coronaviruses.

“SARS and MERS, we know that mosquitoes don’t transmit these viruses,” said Leydet.

So what does that mean? Theoretically, the likelihood of mosquitoes spreading COVID-19 is low. However, there are a number of other diseases that you can get from mosquitoes and other insects and bugs that are out right now.

“Ticks in my [Fayetteville] backyard, I know 40 percent of them are infected, but if you go up to Green Lakes you can get up to 60 percent infection,” Leydet said.

Ticks in the Central New York region may carry Lyme disease or other viruses with different, sometimes vague symptoms. “The flu-like illness, the feeling weak, the not feeling yourself, which is very hard to determine, you know do I have COVID, do I have the flu,” said Leydet.

If you develop any of those symptoms and you’ve been outside at all, Leydet warns you shouldn’t avoid the doctor’s office because of COVID-19. With diseases like Lyme, the earlier they’re treated, the better.

“Lyme can cause cardiac issues as well so you can have cardiac involvement which can be fatal,” said Leydet.

So even if mosquitoes may not be the biggest threat, Leydet says it’s not the time to let our guard down.

