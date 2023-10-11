NEW YORK (WWTI) – A simple question everyone has asked themselves at some point, “Can I survive a Zombie Apocalypse?” The answer to this silly question may depend on where you live and New Yorkers will be shocked to know the results.
Zombie Apocalypses are more likely to occur on television and in movies rather than in real life; however, that won’t stop your mind from wondering if you could survive. With an increase of Zombie-centric stories on television and in movies over the recent years, Americans’ predilection for the undead is ever-present.
For those who are not in the know… a Zombie Apocalypse usually comes in the form of a disease spread through blood, bites and undead bodies chasing down the living. Cable TV has calculated which states have the best — and the worst — chances of surviving and they brought receipts.
To survive a zombie apocalypse, Cable TV looked at:
- The population density in each state;
- The gross receipts of farms per capita;
- The yearly search volume for Mountain Dew and ramen per state; and
- The state’s electricity percentage from solar.
Why those four criteria? Glad you asked, the rationale is simple:
- More undead people, more problems;
- You’ll need farms for food and trading with other survivors;
- You may need to get electricity from the sun; and
- The food most likely to survive will probably be Mountain Dew and ramen, according to Cable TV anyway.
Are you ready to find out if New Yorkers will Survive?
Actually, you may not want to know… NY ranks at number 47 on the list, with only Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey less likely to survive than NY. NY has a survivability score of a pitiful 22.34 compared to the most survivable state, North Dakota, which has a score of 74.07.
The full list of all 50 States:
|Rank
|State
|Score
|1
|North Dakota
|74.07
|2
|South Dakota
|71.12
|3
|Nebraska
|63.35
|4
|Iowa
|61.37
|5
|Nevada
|53.42
|6
|Kansas
|52.5
|7
|Utah
|52.28
|8
|Arkansas
|51.25
|9
|Vermont
|50.55
|10
|Wyoming
|50.03
|11
|Idaho
|49.48
|12
|Minnesota
|49.27
|13
|West Virginia
|49.25
|14
|Wisconsin
|48.56
|15
|California
|48.48
|16
|Kentucky
|46.76
|17
|Indiana
|45.32
|18
|Montana
|43.56
|19
|Mississippi
|43.45
|20
|Hawaii
|43.33
|21
|Missouri
|42.98
|22
|Oklahoma
|42.63
|23
|New Mexico
|42.42
|24
|Maine
|41.52
|25
|North Carolina
|41.19
|26
|Ohio
|40.23
|27
|Alabama
|40.06
|28
|Colorado
|39.57
|29
|Georgia
|39.41
|30
|Michigan
|39.2
|31
|Arizona
|38.97
|32
|Illinois
|36.66
|33
|South Carolina
|36.23
|34
|Tennessee
|36.11
|35
|Louisiana
|34.46
|36
|Alaska
|34.45
|37
|Oregon
|34.42
|38
|Texas
|34.26
|39
|Virginia
|33.74
|40
|Delaware
|30.23
|41
|New Hampshire
|29.56
|42
|Washington
|29.01
|43
|Pennsylvania
|28.91
|44
|Florida
|27.59
|45
|Massachusetts
|26.65
|46
|Maryland
|23.43
|47
|New York
|22.34
|48
|Rhode Island
|20.3
|49
|Connecticut
|18.13
|50
|New Jersey
|6.73
For a more in-depth analysis visit Cable TV’s website.
So, Can You Survive?