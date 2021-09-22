Can you guess the prices of these lavish homes in Central New York?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Have you always dreamed of living in a huge mansion? How about having a guest house or tennis court to complete your fantasy? These types of large and lavish homes can actually be found across Central New York, and according to Zillow.com, there are homes that will run you a pretty penny to own.

Do you think you can guess the prices of fancy homes based on photos of the property? Check out these six extravagant homes that can be found right in CNY.

This antique green abode in Cazenovia









This 1840’s estate in Cazenovia features an in-ground pool, gourmet kitchen, and finished basement. A large Great Room was later added along with a formal dining room that fits a table for 20 guests. All bathrooms have been updated with marble floors and “tasteful finishes”. If you guessed this house was worth more than $1 million, you were right, because this home is valued at $1.1 million on Zillow.

Lakeside urban abode in Skaneateles











This penthouse condominium is in a more busy part of Skaneateles, and it overlooks the water with stunning views from the windows and upper deck. It is a historic building that has been updated with modern amenities, and features cathedral ceilings, a fire place, impressive kitchen, and balcony for entertaining. To get upstairs, you could either use the sprawling oak staircase or in-home elevator. There’s also a heated garage with two “owned” parking spots. This four-bedroom condo with three baths would run you just shy of $1.5 million.

Charming lakeside home in Skaneateles









This property dubbed the “Temple Prospect Farm ” sits on 2.6 acres on the east side of Skaneateles Lake, and features an attached barn, a gazebo and loggia, and three small ‘temple-form’ Greek Revival structures that have been added. This stunning estate is worth just under $2 million at a valuation of $1.95 million.

An updated antique estate in Fayetteville













This ultra-antique Victorian-style residence in Fayetteville will transport you to a different era. The woodwork and shining hardwood floors, fireplace in the master suite, and gourmet kitchen make this old-timey home feel updated, but the 9000 square foot home with an in-ground pool comes at the cost of $1.95 million.

Quaint earthy home in Skaneateles











This private gated waterfront property on Skaneateles Lake is a large family home with four bedrooms, with three full baths, two half-baths, a “grand cook’s kitchen”, granite countertops, and a “butler’s pantry” (one can only assume for a butler to use). There is a formal dining room complete with an atrium ceiling, family room, sun room, living room and three-car garage, including a work shop area, ½ bath and an office. Along with all of these amenities, there are an additional two master suites, a “nanny/in-law suite” with a separate entrance, and a wine cellar. How much did you guess this one was worth? If you guessed under $3 million, you were wrong, as this estate is valued at $3.95 million!

Lavish Sporty Lake House in Skaneateles















This behemoth of a property comes with lakefront beach on Skaneateles Lake, complete with a boathouse, permanent dock and “leisure areas” along with its very own tennis court with a trellis seating area. This estate is definitely for the most athletic of those who can afford it, with a playing field for family sports and a playground area. The home itself features five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths, 4178 square feet of living space, plus an 800 square foot finished walk out basement. For guests or live-in staff, this home comes with three additional conjoined houses. This property in total costs a whopping $4.295 million, which will run you about $25,380 per month!