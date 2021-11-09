Can you help bring the joy of Christmas to our heroes away from home?

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re two days from Veteran’s Day and a Canastota Tree Farm is hoping you’re in the spirit of giving. The annual Trees for Troops campaign is underway.

Year after year, Dewey Romagnoli donates trees from the Romagnoli Christmas Tree Farm to troops at different bases around the country and even overseas.

I’ve never been in a position where I’ve been away from home for the holidays. Can you imagine these folks? They’re away from home and they’re away from home for months. Dewey Romagnoli

This is why Romagnoli has made it his mission to make sure our troops know they’re not forgotten.

Last year, they surpassed their goal of 450 trees.

The Christmas Spirit Foundation even awarded Romagnoli and his farm for their work. Now, they’re teaming up with a second tree farm to keep up, the John Sherwood Christmas Tree Farm.

“Our farm has actually sent more trees than some entire states.” Dewey Romagnoli

It’s about so much more than the accolades though.

For Romagnoli, it’s about the people, their stories, and the sacrifices they make.

One story that always sticks out is a retired general who donated a tree that ended up going to a colonel he had as a student at West Point.

“He contacted the general and they got together and now they stay in touch with each other every year so that’s a cool thing.”

Still, nothing tops the feeling Romagnoli gets watching his trees get collected after Thanksgiving and ship out to troops.

“It’s the least that we can do to thank them [troops] for all the sacrifices that they make for us.” Dewey Romagnoli

This year, their goal is 651 trees!

They’re asking that orders be placed by Saturday, November 20.

The price per tree is $30.

f you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to:

Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm

8498 Oneida Valley Road

Canastota NY, 13032