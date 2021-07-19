Canal Day’s 52nd edition returns August 7

DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 52nd Canal Day is set for Ryder Park August 7 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is DeWitt’s longest running, family friendly event. There will be music, food, games, pony rides, and fireworks.

Schedule of Events (subject to change)

3:00-6:00pm: Birds of Prey, Caricatures, Community Groups

3:30-6:30pm: Balloon Twisting by Jeff the Magic Man

3:00-7:00pm: Games & Inflatables, Pony Rides

3:00-8:00pm: Food Vendors

6:30-9:15pm: Concert feat. Maria DeSantis Orchestra

9:15pm: Fireworks!