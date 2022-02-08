Canastota airman one of two 174th Attack Wing members named Airmen of the Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two airmen of the 174th Attack Wing have been named Airmen of the Year for the 5,900-member New York Air National Guard. The airmen are Senior Master Sgt. Christine Wiesen, from Erie, P.A., and Senior Master Sgt. Tricia Shiver, who lives in Canastota. The 174th Attack Wing is stationed at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport.

According to Master Sgt. Barbara Olney, the two women were selected for the honors based on their leadership, job performance, and personal achievement. Their names were submitted by the New York Air National Guard’s five flying wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

Shiver was named the First Sergeant of the Year, while Wiesen was recognized as Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Senior Master Sgt. Tricia Shiver

“I am extremely proud that two 174th Attack Wing members were selected as New York Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year, said Col. William McCrink III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing. The two airmen will now compete against 53 other selected winners to see who is the best airmen in the Air National Guard of the United States.

Shiver currently serves as the first sergeant for the 174th Attack Wing’s 138th Attack Squadron, which flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft on missions across the world. The MQ-9 Reaper can be seen below.

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by the U.S. Military prior to transmission.) An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) flies by during a training mission. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

As first sergeant, Shiver needs to have expertise on all airman readiness issues like health, morale, quality of life, and welfare for the entire squadron.

Shiver has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Air force Achievement Medal, along with being the 2016 Distinguished Graduate at the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

Senior Master Sgt. Christine Wiesen

Wiesen currently serves as the superintendent aviation resource manager for the 174th Attack Wing’s 174th Operations Group. In this position, Wiesen manages all aviation resource management system functions and the aircrew scheduling systems. Wiesen was also recognized for creating a new method of tracking pay, training, and medical requirements for air crew members.

Some of Wiesen’s awards include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.