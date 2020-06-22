Canastota Fastrac location closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a press release from Fastrac, the Canastota location has been closed for cleaning and sanitizing after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The store closed at 11 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen in a few days, according to the release.
