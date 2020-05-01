Canastota man arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man is facing multiple charges related to endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeffrey D. Seitz, 22, of Canastota, was arraigned in the Town of Lenox Court on the following charges:

Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child (Class D Felony)

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D Felony)

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the 2nd degree (Class E Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Seitz was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.