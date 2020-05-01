CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man is facing multiple charges related to endangering the welfare of a child.
Jeffrey D. Seitz, 22, of Canastota, was arraigned in the Town of Lenox Court on the following charges:
- Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child (Class D Felony)
- Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D Felony)
- Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the 2nd degree (Class E Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
Seitz was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- Take a look at how COVID-19 has impacted the job market
- Canastota man arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child
- WATCH: City of Syracuse updates residents on COVID-19 impact
- Emergency Dental Care During COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App