Canastota man charged with raping 10-year-old

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 37-year-old Canastota man is facing charges of 1st-degree rape and predatory sexual assault of a child.
New York State Police accused Jeffrey R. Shaffner of Canastota with engaging in a sexual relationship with a ten-year-old child over the course of several months.
The abuse was discovered when a relative found sexually explicit text messages and photos exchanged between Shaffner and the child.
Troopers were tipped off when someone came to the Troop D Headquarters in Oneida to report the abuse Wednesday.
Shaffner is being held at the Madison County Jail with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.
He is due back in court June 15.
