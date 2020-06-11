Canastota man charged with raping 10-year-old

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 37-year-old Canastota man is facing charges of 1st-degree rape and predatory sexual assault of a child.

New York State Police accused Jeffrey R. Shaffner of Canastota with engaging in a sexual relationship with a ten-year-old child over the course of several months.

The abuse was discovered when a relative found sexually explicit text messages and photos exchanged between Shaffner and the child.

Troopers were tipped off when someone came to the Troop D Headquarters in Oneida to report the abuse Wednesday.

Shaffner is being held at the Madison County Jail with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

He is due back in court June 15.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9