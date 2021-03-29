Canastota man facing arson charges after setting Sylvan Beach home on fire

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Nathan A. Riley, 38, of Canastota, is facing arson charges after he allegedly set a house in Sylvan Beach on fire on March 26.

Witnesses say they saw a man running from the house on Pleasant Avenue in Sylvan Beach shortly before the fire started and leaving in a vehicle.

Investigators alleged that Riley threw gasoline around the home, then lit it on fire.

On Mach 27, Riley was located in Canastota and taken into custody. He was arraigned in the Village of Sylvan Beach Court and is now at the Oneida County Jail.